COVID Orange County update: County sees first pediatric death from COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County is reporting its first pediatric death related to COVID-19.The OC Health Care Agency says a female teenager with significant underlying medical conditions has died from the disease."We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and send our condolences to her friends and family during this very difficult time," said Dr. Clayton Chau, the county's acting health officer.Orange County has seen a total of 833 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 44,507 cases. Wednesday's daily update listed 295 new cases and 18 new deaths.Of those 833 total deaths, 318 were in skilled nursing facilities, 49 were in assisted living facilities and one was homeless.There are 419 people currently hospitalized with the virus, including 124 now in the ICU.The county has had 565,386 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.As local school officials prepare for classes to begin, county officials are tabulating the number of coronavirus cases by various age groups.Many elementary schools are preparing applications for waivers from the county and state that would allow for in-person classroom teaching up to the sixth-grade level. The state has mandated that schools in counties on the watch list must employ distance learning until they get off the watch list.