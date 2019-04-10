Oregon woman lived 99 years with organs reversed

There was an odd discovery after a 99-year-old woman in Oregon donated her body to science when she passed away.Rose Marie Bentley is thought to be the oldest person with a rare condition called situs inversus, where all the body's organs are in the opposite spot of where they should be.One in 22,000 births end this way, and usually the person dies young.Students at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland discovered Bentley's condition during an anatomy class and were fascinated, so much so that they decided to take the unusual step of identifying her to the public.