Vaccinated tourists from out of state can again attend concerts, visit theme parks in California

State health officials quietly updated the guidelines on Wednesday. The other masking and distancing rules for such venues still apply.
SeaWorld San Diego has announced that it will start welcoming back people visiting from out of state. The change could provide a major boost to business for the park.
Although state officials have not officially announced the change, they have given approval to SeaWorld's plans.
Meanwhile, some venues are remaining cautious. Disney officials told the Los Angeles Times that tickets to Disneyland and California Adventure will continue to be offered for sale to California residents only, for now.
Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand on 1st day of sales ahead of April 30 reopening
The number of people allowed to attend a concert still depends on the county's color-coded tier, the size of the venue and the vaccination status of attendees.
The revision of the health guidelines comes as California's rate of coronavirus cases is the lowest in the continental United States.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that California's seven-day case rate was 40.3 per 100,000 people. By comparison, last winter the state's average peaked at more than 40,000 new cases per day.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.