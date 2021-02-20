COVID-19 vaccine

More than 100 Oxnard farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccine through pilot program

By
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Good Farms in Oxnard turned into a vaccination site Friday for it's employees as more than 100 farmworkers were given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the first location for Ventura County's farmworker vaccination program. The program brings the vaccines to this group of essential workers to their work site.

Rosa Gonzalez is with the Ventura County outreach program that works with farmworkers.

She says there are more than 40,000 farmworkers in Ventura County that are part of a yearly $2 billion agriculture industry.

The county has been working with advocacy groups, including the United Farm Workers Union, to set up this program. The union has been pushing for a program like this since the vaccine was made available.

RELATED: Local organizations collect, distribute donated essential items, PPE to farmworkers in Oxnard
EMBED More News Videos

Farmworkers help bring food to our tables each day, but in this pandemic, many have not been getting the help they need. Several local organizations are trying to change that.



Alejandra Rona was one of the first farmworkers to get her first vaccination. In Spanish, she said she feels great that she got her first shot and grateful that the vaccinations were given there.

According to Ventura County, they'll set up vaccination sites like this at the small and medium-sized farms in the county. Officials are encouraging people to still go to their larger vaccination sites to get their first and second shots.

As far as the county's supply and if severe weather in other parts of the country affected vaccine delivery, Public Health Director Rigo Vargas says there have been delays of vaccine supplies, adding if they arrive this weekend they shouldn't have to postpone appointments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoxnardventura countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinefarmingcovid 19 pandemicunited farm workers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots
Vaccine appointment delays in LA cause confusion for some
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Costco set to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed CHP chase through LA ends near USC
PIT maneuvers help end chase in Sun Valley
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Oxnard College professor put on leave after video of class goes viral
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
CA farmworker turned astronaut inspired by latest Mars mission
Show More
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Vaccine appointment delays in LA cause confusion for some
Bill seeks to honor 1st Black Marine to receive Medal of Honor
Climate change likely to blame for Texas cold snap, expert says
More TOP STORIES News