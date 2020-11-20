SoCal shoppers anxious about COVID-19 lockdown clear store shelves again of essential items

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7646549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some supermarkets are reporting new shortages of paper products and a surge in hoarding behavior by shoppers.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Lockdown shopping is taking hold again. Various stores around the Southland are experiencing shortages of toilet paper, water, cleaning products and other supplies -- items that first flew off the shelves when the pandemic began.Shoppers are frustrated by seeing those empty shelves, and wondering, simply, why?"I have no idea, especially on paper towels. It just boggles my mind," said Patrick Prouty. "And bottled water. I don't think we're having a water shortage right now, but people are buying that by the case."Walmart released a statement saying 'We are seeing pockets of lower than normal availability in some communities on bath tissue and cleaning supplies, depending on what's happening in the local area. We will continue to keep a close eye on product availability and work with our supply chain to help meet customer demand."And from Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions: "We have asked customers to respect the quantity limits of select, high demand items like cleaning supplies and paper products to ensure more customers purchase the products they need."