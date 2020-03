EMBED >More News Videos Many people staying at home for the coronavirus emergency apparently are stressed and getting high. A Southern California weed dispensary has seen a 30% spike in sales.

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- People are not only stocking up on toilet paper and water during the coronavirus pandemic, but also on marijuana.A long line was seen outside of a cannabis club in San Francisco on Monday.The customers were apparently panic-buying marijuana.Meanwhile, Palm Springs issued an emergency order closing cannabis lounges.Cannabis products may continue to be sold for pick-up in the city or, if licensed to do so, for delivery only.