Pasadena issues limited stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Pasadena has issued a limited stay-at-home order as California continues to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.Under the order, residents are required to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except if they are participating in essential activities.Restaurants are also required to close outdoor dining by 10 p.m. to allow customers time to follow the order."Parties at private residences and other after-hours social activities spread the virus and should not occur in an effort to avoid additional restrictions," a statement from the city said.The order goes into effect after 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20."Pasadena is not the place to come for social gatherings, whether at a home of a friend or relative, a fraternity picnic, or a group meal at an outdoor dining establishment-no gatherings are allowed," the city's statement also said.The new order comes as Pasadena, which has been less restrictive than Los Angeles County, announced new limits on activities after inspectors caught multiple violations of COVID-19 health protocols.On Tuesday night, the city announced new limits, including prohibiting public and private gatherings with people outside your own household, limiting non-essential retail and personal care services to 25% occupancy.Outdoor dining at restaurants is still allowed - but you may only be seated with others from within your own household.