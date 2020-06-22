Health & Fitness

Passenger at LAX removed from Frontier Airlines flight for not wearing mask

A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.

Frontier says the passenger in question was on a Denver-bound flight early Sunday morning and was removed for not complying with repeated crew member instructions.

Several Los Angeles police officers were called in to escort the man off the plane.

Frontier requires all passengers to wear masks when flying.

There is no federal mandate requiring passengers to wear masks onboard a plane, but all major U.S. airlines put policies in place in recent weeks stating that passengers and crew have to wear face coverings in order to fly.

Exceptions exist for kids, passengers eating and drinking and for those with certain medical conditions.

American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask on flight
EMBED More News Videos

American Airlines has temporarily banned from its planes Brandon Straka, an activist who refused to wear a face mask on a recent flight, the first reported banning of a passenger who refused to comply with an airline's face mask rules.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyface maskair traveltravelcoronavirusfrontier airlineslos angeles international airportu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Deputies, protesters clash at march over Gardena deputy-involved shooting
Disney+ drops trailer for filmed version of 'Hamilton'
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race
Justin Bieber denies sexual assault claim
Tribute held for young victim of torture, murder in Antelope Valley
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Show More
CHP officer struck by vehicle on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel
Gardena shooting: Authorities examining cameras at scene of 18-year-old's death
Former Trojans star Max Tuerk dies at 26, USC says
Ventura County employees accused of vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign
UCLA professor: Juneteenth showed work still to be done on civil rights
More TOP STORIES News