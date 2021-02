EMBED >More News Videos The NFL announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month's Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida.

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pechanga Tribe is saying thank you to Riverside County frontline health care workers with free meals.Pechanga sent food trucks to four hospitals this week including Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta.Local food vendors went to sites for both morning and evening shifts.Pechanga's in-house bakery also provided freshly baked, oversized cookies and bottles of water.