Health & Fitness

People eat a credit card's weight of plastic particles each week, researchers say

Did you know you could be swallowing a credit card's weight in plastic every week?

According to a new study, people ingest an average of 5 grams of microplastics, which are particles smaller than 5 millimeters.

This kind of contamination is found in food and drinks like water, beer, shellfish and salt.

Researchers say the particles can come from everyday products like microbeads in toothpaste and artificial clothing fibers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessenvironmentpollutionu.s. & worldplasticdrinkingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News