Is there a link between pollution and dementia? A new study says yes.
British researchers from BMJ found that people living in more polluted areas have a greater risk of developing dementia than those in clearer places.
The study also suggests that breathing polluted air results in a "steep reduction in verbal and math test scores."
In California, the American Lung Association says the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is the most polluted spot in America.
