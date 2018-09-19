HEALTH & FITNESS

People in polluted areas have greater risk of dementia, study finds

Is there a link between pollution and dementia? A new study says yes.

British researchers from BMJ found that people living in more polluted areas have a greater risk of developing dementia than those in clearer places.

The study also suggests that breathing polluted air results in a "steep reduction in verbal and math test scores."

In California, the American Lung Association says the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is the most polluted spot in America.
