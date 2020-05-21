Coronavirus

Coronavirus: US could have saved nearly 56,000 lives if physical distancing started 2 weeks earlier, study finds

New research suggests thousands of coronavirus-related deaths could have been prevented if the United States had acted more quickly with physical distancing policies.
New research suggests tens of thousands of coronavirus-related deaths could have been prevented if the United States had acted more quickly with physical distancing policies.

Researchers at Columbia University say if distancing started two weeks earlier, over 960,000 cases, or 84 percent, and more than 53,000 deaths, or 82%, could have been averted.

In the New York metropolitan area, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., just over 246,000 cases and 20,000 deaths may have been prevented.

"Now that COVID-19 is established as a global pandemic, rapid response remains essential to avoid large-scale resurgences of infections and deaths in locations with reopening plans," researchers wrote in the study.

The team looked at transmission rates from mid-March through the beginning of May.

Their findings have not been reviewed by other experts for accuracy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthsocial distancingcoronaviruscolumbia universityu.s. & worldresearchcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Ask the doctor: Submit your coronavirus questions
COVID-19: LA County confirms 46 additional deaths, 1,204 new cases
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
COVID-19: LA County confirms 46 additional deaths, 1,204 new cases
CDC: COVID-19 does not easily spread on most surfaces
These 2 popular shopping mall staples are closing stores
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
Show More
OC reports 14 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
Major formation of historic planes to soar over SoCal on Memorial Day
Coronavirus: 1 person arrested after protest in Orange County
Over 1,000 CA pastors agree to reopen churches on May 31
Coronavirus: 300-plus homeless individuals move into DTLA hotel
More TOP STORIES News