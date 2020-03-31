Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pink eye could be rare symptom of COVD-19, doctors say

With the growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the United States, doctors are trying to figure out all of the symptoms pertaining to the virus.

Now, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is recommending doctors take coronavirus precautions when dealing with patients.

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.


According to AAO, several reports suggest the virus can cause conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as pink eye.

Pink eye is an irritation of the eye that causes redness, swelling, and sometimes discharge.

Although it's considered a rare symptom, reports show that the virus can possibly be transmitted by aerosol contact with conjunctiva.

WATCH: Is it possible to not show any symptoms even if you have the virus?
EMBED More News Videos

"Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?" Dr. Lisa Dabby from UCLA Health says yes!


AAO says anyone who goes to the doctor for pink eye, but who may also be experiencing a cough, shortness of breath and who has recently traveled to areas known for the outbreak, could test positive for COVID-19.

Doctors also noted that these cases of pink eye are rare, and only appear to impact one to three percent of the people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Sonal Tulsi with AAO recommends switching to glasses if possible during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

MORE: What does Covid-19 do to your body and how it is spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does Covid-19 do to your body?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirusvision
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths - LIVE
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths - LIVE
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Show More
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
More TOP STORIES News