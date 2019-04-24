Planet Fitness challenge allows teens to work out for free this summer

Planet Fitness is gearing up to help teens stay in shape for free this summer and win scholarship money.The Planet Fitness "Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes" is open to 15 to 18 year olds from May 15 to Sept. 1.To enter the contest, teens will have to visit any Planet Fitness location with their parents or legal guardian and sign up.The teens will be able to work out at any of the 1,700 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. all summer long.At the end of the summer, 51 teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will be awarded the grand prize of $5,000.A total of $30,500 in scholarships will be awarded.