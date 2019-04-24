Health & Fitness

Planet Fitness challenge allows teens to work out for free this summer

Planet Fitness is gearing up to help teens stay in shape for free this summer and win scholarship money.

The Planet Fitness "Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes" is open to 15 to 18 year olds from May 15 to Sept. 1.

To enter the contest, teens will have to visit any Planet Fitness location with their parents or legal guardian and sign up.

The teens will be able to work out at any of the 1,700 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. all summer long.

At the end of the summer, 51 teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will be awarded the grand prize of $5,000.

A total of $30,500 in scholarships will be awarded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessscholarshipgymworkoutteenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News