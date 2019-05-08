Homeless in Southern California

Police, firefighters face health risks when dealing with homeless populations

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It is the reality of living in the streets: no bathrooms, filthy conditions, rats.

It can lead to the spread of very dangerous diseases.

According to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore: "Certainly living in the streets of Los Angeles, in that environment, it compromises the safety and health of not only that individual but also the community where those encampments exist."

Infectious diseases that killed people in the Middle Ages are now affecting homeless populations, according to Kaiser Health News. There were cases of typhus in downtown Los Angeles.

There is also a concern regarding so-called superbugs like MRSA.

Dr. Michael Hirt from the Center for Integrative Medicine says "A superbug is a bacteria or fungus that is resistant to the most common antibiotics."

There is a scare at the LAPD's West Valley station where three officers have developed some type of skin infection. They're not sure what it is yet or how they got it.

Hirt says "Whenever there are unsanitary conditions, areas without public toilets or hand-washing facilities it's very easy to start spreading and growing these kind of superbugs - so dealing with homeless and prison populations."

The chief says the officers didn't directly interact with homeless people. The department is checking to see if it's a MRSA-type superbug disease.

Chief Moore said "What's important to us is that we have safeguards in place, including protective measures by our employees, to keep those worksites as clean and as safe as possible."

Officials say with so many homeless encampments it's a challenge to reach out to all of them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californialapdhomelessinfectionmrsa
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
Garcetti responds to Trump's comments on homelessness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News