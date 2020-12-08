Health & Fitness

Growing number of Americans willing to take COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

With two COVID-19 vaccines now in the final stages of approval for use in the United States, more Americans say they are willing to be immunized against the disease, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

In the latest survey, 63% said they would take it if it was "available right now at no cost."

RELATED: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective, studies suggest

The public's willingness to receive an FDA approved COVID-19 vaccination has nearly rebounded to the previous high of 66% after hitting a 50% low point in September, according to Gallup.

The online Gallup survey was conducted from Nov. 16-29 after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine was more than 90% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials. Since then, Moderna has made a similar announcement.

Both companies are still waiting for emergency FDA approval.

If it's granted, the first shots could be given before the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19poll
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHASE: Suspect drives wrong way on 105 Freeway in Inglewood area
State alert reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close
54K without power amid stay home order in SoCal
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Judge tentatively says LA County acted 'arbitrarily' in banning outdoor dining
Show More
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Addition of Holly Mitchell makes LA Board of Supervisors all women
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-at-home 'loophole'
Texas attorney general sues 4 election battleground states
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
More TOP STORIES News