75,000 face masks en route to farmworkers after donation at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seventy-five thousand face masks are on the way to farmworkers after a major donation at the Port of Los Angeles.

The European version of the n-95 masks were given to the United Farm Workers of America on Monday.

They were donated by a French shipping line, which coordinated with the port and Logistics Victory Los Angeles, whose website describes it as "a resource linking frontline medical workers in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with suppliers of PPE to help fight COVID-19."

Farmworkers, who are keeping the food supply chain going during the pandemic, have been faced with not only with the threat of the coronavirus but also wildfire smoke and extreme heat.

MORE: Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet
A Stanford student took a part-time, summer job on a blueberry farm, and is going viral after exposing how much the workers get paid.



CA farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
You can see, smell and even feel the smoke in the Central Valley skies from surrounding wildfires, but farm work continues.



MORE: Relief fund set up to help farm workers and their families amid COVID-19 pandemic
A pandemic relief fund has been set up to help keep field workers' families healthy as they work to put food on our table amid the coronavirus crisis.

