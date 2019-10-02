autism

President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law

WASHINGTON -- The 'Autism Cares Act' was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump.

The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act of 2019 will provide $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

"We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!" Trump said in a tweet.



The bill was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and helps children and adults with autism by funding research, early detection and treatment. Smith says the act expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were-and are-often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked."



You can read more about the bill at congress.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessautismhealthhealth care
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTISM
UC Irvine's school for students with ADHD, autism finds success
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Lancaster boy with autism handcuffed in patrol car
Custodian comforts girl with autism who had rough morning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Workers march at LAX expected to draw hundreds, impact traffic
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Rideshare driver allegedly stabs passenger with baby in Boyle Heights
Suspect dead after firing shots from inside Colton bank
Show More
Suspects sought after woman robbed at gunpoint in Canoga Park
Assault on man wearing 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest
Bay Area woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Anaheim family devastated by theft of bulldog puppies
Vegas shooting survivors now teaching active shooter training
More TOP STORIES News