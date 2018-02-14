HEALTH & FITNESS

Proposed California bill would allow kids to take medical marijuana medications at school

A Bay Area state senator wants to allow students who rely on medical marijuana to be able to legally take their cannabis medications at school.

Sen. Jerry Hill introduced a bill that would enable kindergarten through 12th grade students with special needs or severe disabilities to be given the medicine by a parent or guardian on campus. Those medications, according to the bill, are usually in the form of a capsule, oil, or topical cream.

The bill would prohibit students from smoking or vaping marijuana.

One San Mateo County School District official said the bill would improve the quality of life for students and families.
