Pushup Challenge reminds men to get prostate-cancer screening

Men aren't the best about seeing the doctor or recognizing health problems.
But Dr. Jonathan Simons wants guys to know: early detection is easier than they think.
"There is the same amount of prostate cancer as there is breast cancer but it's far less talked about," Simons said.
"You should take care of yourself the way you take care of your car. Preventive maintenance at least once a year - you should get a checkup. Prostate cancer if caught really is 99 percent curable," said Simons, CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
And here's good news: detection can be as simple as a blood test.
"You can have it when you're getting your cholesterol checked," said Simons.
He stresses the blood test, as most men think of a less comfortable rectal exam they prefer not to have.
Simons says it's the second most common cause of cancer death in men and there are steps to prevent it and get the right treatment earlier.
If men have a family history of breast, colon, or ovarian cancer, they should start checking at 40. Otherwise, they can start at 50.
The exception: African-American men. Even without a family history, they should get checked at 45 as they're at a higher risk of getting the disease and it can be more aggressive, as well.
Because obesity is linked to prostate cancer, Simons suggests men of all ages stay active and eat an anti-inflammatory diet with an emphasis on tomatoes, soy and extra virgin olive oil - all offering cancer fighting benefits.
Plus at least five servings of cruciferous veggies weekly and beef consumption in moderation, if at all.
Because September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month, there's a campaign to raise awareness called the Pushup Challenge.
The choice is yours: you can start your own page or you can give some money to somebody who's already got one.
"Basically you're just going to ask your friends to give you 20 bucks for every 10 pushups you do and you can challenge your friends to start their own page. So easy and fun to do pushups - plus you're going to get healthy while you're doing it," said Colleen McKenna of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
