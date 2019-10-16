Health & Fitness

'Rage Yoga' studio offers hardcore stress relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yoga is always a good outlet for stress relief, breathing control, things like that. But this new version is a bit opposite and turns things up a notch.

It's called "Rage Yoga."

One studio in Kansas City, Missouri just started doing it.

Each person gets a beer you can drink during their session on the mat.

One teacher describes it as yoga with attitude.

There's louder music, screaming and yelling, swear words and hand gestures.

Almost anything goes.

"The technique is different. Instead of calming your mind, you're bringing everything out," said Rage Yoga instructor Amanda Kauffman.

Apparently the concept of Rage Yoga got its start in Canada, so we'll see if the idea catches on more.
