Coronavirus: Rapid testing team will focus on LA's homeless

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday that a rapid testing team will focus on Los Angeles' homeless population.

That team will launch on Monday. The overall mission is to get as many people tested as possible.

According to an ABC7 analysis, California still ranks 48th in the country, testing only 6,550 people per million.

