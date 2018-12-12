HEALTH & FITNESS

Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces were left inside body

Some U by Kotex tampons have been recalled after reports from some customers that the tampon came apart inside their bodies during removal.

Kimberly-Clark voluntarily recalled some U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency sold throughout the United States and Canada.

The recall is limited to specific lots of the tampons that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018 and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018.

No other U by Kotex-branded products are subject to this recall.

Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the tampons unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

There also have been a small number of reports of infections, irritation, localized injury and other symptoms.

Any consumer with the impacted tampons in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall.

Consumers who experience injury, irritation, infections or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention.

View the list of affected products here.
