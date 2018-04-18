CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Local researchers study mental health issues that face transgender teens

EMBED </>More Videos

For young people with questions about their gender identity, the journey can be a difficult one, filled with anxiety, confusion and even depression. Those issues prompted local researchers to study the impact facing many LGBTQ youth. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For young people with questions about their gender identity, the journey can be a difficult one, filled with anxiety, confusion and depression.

Those issues prompted local researchers with Kaiser Permanente to study the impact and mental health implications that face many LGBTQ youth.

Much of Sleet Havenear's young life was filled with confusion, questions, sadness and fear.

"I didn't learn that I was trans until I was about 16 or 17," Sleet said. "Going into a public restroom and sitting in a stall and just praying that nobody comes in ... I didn't know how to talk to any people. I was just like socially awkward, shy."

This constant fear led to an anxiety disorder diagnosis. In high school, Sleet learned what it meant to be transgender but wished support and help could have been offered earlier.

"There would be less sad kids," Sleet said.
A new Kaiser Permanente study, published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at the prevalence of suicidal thoughts, depression and other mental health conditions in transgender youth between the ages of 3 to 17. Investigators found these youth were 3 to 13 times more likely to have a mental health condition compared to those who identified with their gender.

"It's specifically from the social pressures or gender dysphoria, meaning they're experiencing distress with the person they see in the mirror and do not identify with the person they see," said Kaiser researcher Tracy Becerra-Culqui.

As more youth identify as transgender, researchers say it's important to understand the magnitude of these health problems as it can lead to better management of these conditions.

"It's important for parents to understand what's going on with their children, especially if they're isolating or displaying problem behaviors. They can help with early intervention," Becerra-Culqui said.
Sleet feels much of the anxiety and confusion experienced was justified.

"The world is hard for trans people, let's be honest," Sleet said.

Sleet hopes research like this helps raise awareness among pediatricians, teachers and parents so that fewer kids will suffer.

"If I learned about it sooner, things would be different," Sleet said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthtransgender
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News