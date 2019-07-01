dominican republic deaths

Rick Springfield cancels, moves Dominican Republic concert amid safety concerns

Rock musician Rick Springfield has canceled his show in the Dominican Republic.

At least 10 Americans have died in the country in the last year and more claimed they became sick while visiting.

Springfield said the safety and well-being of his fans, the band and crew were the most important consideration.

The concert was supposed to be a "fan-getaway" for five days in November, but it has now been rescheduled for 2020 at the Hard Rock Hotel Cancun.

State Department 'actively monitoring' vacation deaths in Dominican Republic

'The truth needs to be told' Colorado couple says they contracted illness at resort complex where 3 Americans died

American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room, officials say

Man from New Jersey is 8th tourist to die while on vacation in Dominican Republic
