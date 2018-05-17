A student at Riverside City College has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis and school and health officials are working to identify any other students and staff who might have gotten exposed to the illness.In a press release sent out on Wednesday, school officials said they will soon be sending letters to more than 200 RCC students. Staff has also been notified. Those who do not receive notification are considered not to be at risk for exposure.Students are being advised to be tested at a local community health clinic at no cost.Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser emphasized the risk of transmission is low."While the risk of infection is low, it's important that those who are notified take the time to get tested," Kaiser said. "If you do test positive, we can treat you promptly."The unnamed student diagnosed with active tuberculosis is receiving treatment and is recovering, the press release stated.Tuberculosis is a disease spread through the air during prolonged, repeated and close contact with a person who is infected with active tuberculosis.