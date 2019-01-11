A Riverside City College student on Friday was being treated for active tuberculosis, prompting health officials to issue a recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with the patient be tested for the illness."While the risk of infection is low, that doesn't mean there is no risk, so it's important that those who are notified take the time to get tested," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer. "If a person tests positive, we can treat them promptly."The affected student, whose identity was not disclosed, was diagnosed with TB earlier this week and is expected to make a complete recovery, according to the county Department of Public Health.Officials are sending letters to more than 200 students and staff at the college, advising them to receive a TB test, according to Barbara Cole, Riverside University Health System-Public Health's director of disease control.Tuberculosis is a disease spread through the air during prolonged, repeated and close contact with a person who is infected with active tuberculosis. People cannot be infected through hand-shaking, kissing or handling bedding and toilet seats, according to the Center for Disease Control.