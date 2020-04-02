Coronavirus: Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 - WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5998469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy died Thursday morning after contracting the novel coronavirus, the agency announced."We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own RSO family members, Deputy Terrell Young," the department said in a statement.Young, a 15-year veteran of the department, was its first to succumb to COVID-19, the statement said. He is survived by his wife and four children.The deputy's body was transported to Murrieta Valley Funeral home in a hearse that was escorted by a procession of dozens of motorcycle officers.According to the Riverside Sheriff's Association, Young began his career with the department in December 2005. He worked assignments at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility, Perris Station, Court Services, Southwest Station and the Cois Byrd Detention Center."Our association family, and law enforcement family as a whole, mourns the community the tragic death of Deputy Young," Bill Young, president of the organization, said. "We continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible."Law enforcement and health officials took to social media to express their sympathies."Sending my sincere condolences to Deputy Young's loved ones and to our friends and partners at @RSO," Kim Saruwatari," director for Riverside University Health System-Public Health, said on Twitter. "Such a tragic loss. #rivconow""Please accept my deepest condolences on behalf of our #LASD family," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted. "We grieve alongside you. We are enduring this together and are here for you, if you need us."