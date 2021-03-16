Health & Fitness

Riverside, Ventura counties inching toward move into less-restrictive red tier

Riverside and Ventura counties are expected to move into a less-restrictive tier of the state's reopening criteria this week as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in those areas.

Ventura County issued a statement saying that, "Based on case rate the County will likely be moving to the State's Red Tier Wednesday."

Riverside county Tuesday is slated to officially move into the red tier and out of the most restrictive purple tier of the governor's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy'' framework. The revised qualifier for red tier status is an average daily infection rate of 10 per 100,000 residents. In January, seven per 100,000 was the threshold.

Riverside County's state-adjusted infection rate dropped to 8.3 per 100,000 residents last week, compared to 11.3 per 100,000 in the first week of March. The downward shift in infection data prompted a lifting of some restrictions on youth and adult sports, as well as resumption of in-person learning in school districts with county and California Department of Public Health waivers.

State expands vaccine eligibility as SoCal starts reopening gyms, indoor dining, movie theaters
EMBED More News Videos

Californians with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as several Southland counties begin to reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms.



The county had been in the red tier between mid-September and mid-October, but was returned to purple tier limitations by the CDPH based on rising infection rates and below-average testing. The county's coronavirus positivity rate settled at 4.1% last week, the lowest since early October. The rate was 5.8% during the first week of the month.

Under the red tier, indoor operations will be permitted to resume at gyms, zoos, museums, movie theaters, places of worship and other facilities at limited capacity.

"We welcome these loosening restrictions on our businesses and urge everyone to practice the necessary safety precautions,'' Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Karen Spiegel said last week.

Officials said vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.

COVID vaccine in Riverside County: Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall
EMBED More News Videos

A new mass vaccination site is now open in Riverside County at the Moreno Valley Mall.



Beginning Tuesday, some residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, are eligible for vaccinations, according to the CDPH.

"Individuals with conditions are strongly encouraged to seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or system, or in an alternate clinical setting,'' the agency stated. "Check first with your usual health care provider.''

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county's 211 help line.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriverside countyventura countygymbusinesscoronavirusrestaurantsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tuesday marks LA County's anniversary of first shut down order
LIVE NOW | Women Forward: Women in the Workforce Town Hall
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Gardena: Search continues for missing 17-year-old boy
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
SoCal family's undocumented mother refused COVID vaccine
Show More
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
Teens detained at border for months before reuniting with mom
Experts hopeful for 'vaxications' to boost travel industry
Can Michelle Obama get Jimmy Kimmel's daughter to eat vegetables?
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sun Valley area
More TOP STORIES News