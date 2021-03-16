Health & Fitness

Riverside, Ventura counties move into less-restrictive red tier

Riverside and Ventura counties on Tuesday moved into the less-restrictive red tier of the state's reopening criteria this week amid improving COVID-19 trends.

Both counties advanced to the red tier from the most restrictive purple tier of the governor's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy'' framework as both areas met the threshold of an average daily infection rate of 10 per 100,000 residents.

Riverside County's state-adjusted infection rate dropped to 8.3 per 100,000 residents last week, compared to 11.3 per 100,000 in the first week of March. The downward shift in infection data prompted a lifting of some restrictions on youth and adult sports, as well as resumption of in-person learning in school districts with county and California Department of Public Health waivers.

Under the red tier, indoor operations are permitted to resume at gyms, zoos, museums, movie theaters, places of worship and other facilities at limited capacity. It was not immediately clear how county officials would proceed with the reopenings.

State expands vaccine eligibility as SoCal starts reopening gyms, indoor dining, movie theaters
EMBED More News Videos

Californians with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as several Southland counties begin to reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms.



"We welcome these loosening restrictions on our businesses and urge everyone to practice the necessary safety precautions,'' Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Karen Spiegel said last week.

Officials said vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.

COVID vaccine in Riverside County: Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall

EMBED More News Videos

A new mass vaccination site is now open in Riverside County at the Moreno Valley Mall.


Beginning Tuesday, some residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, are eligible for vaccinations, according to the CDPH.

"Individuals with conditions are strongly encouraged to seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or system, or in an alternate clinical setting,'' the agency stated. "Check first with your usual health care provider.''

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county's 211 help line.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriverside countyventura countygymbusinesscoronavirusrestaurantsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tuesday marks LA County's anniversary of first shut down order
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
11 CA counties change tiers
Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early
Women and Unemployment Social Town Hall
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Show More
Gardena: Search continues for missing 17-year-old boy
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
SoCal family's undocumented mother refused COVID vaccine
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
Teens detained at border for months before reuniting with mom
More TOP STORIES News