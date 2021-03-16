Riverside, Ventura counties move into less-restrictive red tier

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10420787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Californians with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as several Southland counties begin to reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10397803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new mass vaccination site is now open in Riverside County at the Moreno Valley Mall.

Riverside and Ventura counties on Tuesday moved into the less-restrictive red tier of the state's reopening criteria this week amid improving COVID-19 trends.Both counties advanced to the red tier from the most restrictive purple tier of the governor's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy'' framework as both areas met the threshold of an average daily infection rate of 10 per 100,000 residents.Riverside County's state-adjusted infection rate dropped to 8.3 per 100,000 residents last week, compared to 11.3 per 100,000 in the first week of March. The downward shift in infection data prompted a lifting of some restrictions on youth and adult sports, as well as resumption of in-person learning in school districts with county and California Department of Public Health waivers.Under the red tier, indoor operations are permitted to resume at gyms, zoos, museums, movie theaters, places of worship and other facilities at limited capacity. It was not immediately clear how county officials would proceed with the reopenings."We welcome these loosening restrictions on our businesses and urge everyone to practice the necessary safety precautions,'' Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Karen Spiegel said last week.Officials said vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.Beginning Tuesday, some residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, are eligible for vaccinations, according to the CDPH."Individuals with conditions are strongly encouraged to seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or system, or in an alternate clinical setting,'' the agency stated. "Check first with your usual health care provider.''The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county's 211 help line.