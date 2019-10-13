Health & Fitness

Saddleridge Fire: Tips to avoid breathing in harmful smoke and ash amid unhealthy air quality

By
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Though the Saddleridge Fire may have cooled down in some areas, the smoke and air quality remains unsafe across the San Fernando Valley.

As residents who were evacuated at the height of the 7,900-acre blaze continue to trickle back to their homes, health and fire officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid inhaling any harmful particulates in the air.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Saddleridge Fire, other wildfires impacting air quality in SoCal

"The closer you are to the fire and the closer to the even you are, you're going to be breathing in all these particulates... and you know, they make the inside of your lungs dirty," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson David Ortiz.

One way to protect against that is to wear an air filtration mask outside, health officials say, as well as avoiding any strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.

Setting your air conditioner on re-circulation mode will also ensure that the dirty air doesn't seep into your home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessporter ranchgranada hillssan fernando valleylos angelesfireair qualityfire safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
California governor signs measure banning 'lunch shaming'
LA fans pay their respects to owner of most famous lowrider
2 killed, 1 injured in Hawaiian Gardens 3-car crash
Vista LA celebrates 25 years
2 arrested in series of crashes along 55 Fwy in Costa Mesa
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Show More
Air quality map: Multiple wildfires impacting air quality in SoCal
Sandalwood Fire: 2nd death confirmed, 76 structures destroyed in Calimesa
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
SoCal veteran celebrates 100th birthday, still going strong
Deadly Saddleridge Fire causes hazardous air quality
More TOP STORIES News