SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Though the Saddleridge Fire may have cooled down in some areas, the smoke and air quality remains unsafe across the San Fernando Valley.
As residents who were evacuated at the height of the 7,900-acre blaze continue to trickle back to their homes, health and fire officials are urging residents to take precautions to avoid inhaling any harmful particulates in the air.
"The closer you are to the fire and the closer to the even you are, you're going to be breathing in all these particulates... and you know, they make the inside of your lungs dirty," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson David Ortiz.
One way to protect against that is to wear an air filtration mask outside, health officials say, as well as avoiding any strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
Setting your air conditioner on re-circulation mode will also ensure that the dirty air doesn't seep into your home.
Saddleridge Fire: Tips to avoid breathing in harmful smoke and ash amid unhealthy air quality
