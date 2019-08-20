Health & Fitness

Smell of rotting eggs wafting in Coachella Valley Monday from Salton Sea gases

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of Coachella Valley may smell the odor of rotten eggs Monday.

The scent is so strong the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an odor advisory.

This is all because of elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the Salton Sea.

It's a naturally occurring process, but concentrations of the gas spike when winds blow from the south.

Even though the smell can cause a headache or nausea, there are no long-term health risks.

The advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning.
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoachellariverside countyodorgas fumes
