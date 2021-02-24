Health & Fitness

San Bernardino County teachers, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Teachers and staff at public and private schools, including colleges and universities, in San Bernardino County are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Some districts are making arrangements to vaccinate their employees but educators can also schedule a shot at any vaccination site in the county.

A new super site opened this week at the Inland Empire Health Plan headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga.

Appointments are required - and may be limited due to supply. The site is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Appointments can be made here.
