San Bernardino County teachers, school staff now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Teachers and staff at public and private schools, including colleges and universities, in San Bernardino County are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.Some districts are making arrangements to vaccinate their employees but educators can also schedule a shot at any vaccination site in the county.A new super site opened this week at the Inland Empire Health Plan headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga.Appointments are required - and may be limited due to supply. The site is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.