San Bernardino County records first death related to coronavirus as total cases climb to 38

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- San Bernardino County reported its first death associated with coronavirus, county health officials said Tuesday.The patient who died was 50 years old and had underlying health conditions, officials said."Our hearts go out to this gentleman's loved ones," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "This is a sad milestone in our county's fight against this global pandemic. This loss reminds us how vital it is that we comply with official health orders to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe."The county now has 38 cases, including a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy. Authorities said Wednesday that the deputy was recovering and was no longer showing any symptoms.Drive-through testing will be offered by appointment starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Officials said about 400 tests are available, and those who are high-risk will be given testing priority. The testing location will be announced Thursday morning.Additional drive-through testing is expected to be made available in the near future.Worldwide there have been more than 417,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China late last year. There have been more than 18,600 deaths. The United States has seen more than 53,000 cases.