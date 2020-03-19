Coronavirus

Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home after 4-week quarantine

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Clarita man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is finally back home after weeks of quarantine.

Carl Goldman and his wife, Jeri, were quarantined aboard a cruise ship in Japan last month that experienced an outbreak of coronavirus.

The Goldmans were among some 380 Americans who boarded a flight on Feb. 16 from Tokyo, where the passengers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for nearly two weeks. The couple, owners of KHTS Radio, had been documenting their experiences on Facebook Live.

Santa Clarita man with coronavirus remains in isolation in Nebraska: 'I tested positive again'
EMBED More News Videos

A Santa Clarita man who remains in isolation in Nebraska after testing positive for coronavirus said his health is improving, but tests still show he has the infection.



The couple was diverted to Nebraska after Carl became ill and came down with a fever two hours into the flight to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.

His wife was able to return to Southern California but he stood there to undergo further testing while in isolation.

Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple returning to CA after being quarantined on cruise ship in Japan
EMBED More News Videos

A couple from Santa Clarita are on their way back home to California after being quarantined for over a week on a cruise ship in Japan due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.



Now, he says he is happy to be home after being gone for two months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta claritalos angeles countyjapancoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldcruise shippassengervirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
LA beauty salon takes extra precautions amid coronavirus crisis
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Forced to close dining room, LA restaurant offering $150 'emergency taco kits'
OC clarifies after health order causes widespread confusion
Show More
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
First 2 members of Congress test positive for novel coronavirus
COVID-19: Drive-thru testing begins at OC hospital
KROQ's Kevin Ryder says morning-show team was fired
More TOP STORIES News