Santa Monica Pier closed for New Year's weekend due to COVID-19 surge

As concerns mount about "super-spreader" events that have contributed to the current COVID-19 surge, law enforcement in Los Angeles is expected to be on party patrol New Year's Eve.

Long Beach and Los Angeles police departments are some of the law enforcement agencies planning on having extra patrols to crack down on illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve.

Los Angeles County has now passed the mark of 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, health officials said Wednesday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- Due to surging COVID-19 cases, the Santa Monica Pier is closed to the public and will remain off limits through the New Year's weekend.According to the city, the iconic pier closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday."The closure aligns with public health officials' plea with members of the public to stay home as much as possible and dissuade the public from gathering in crowds,'' according to the city. "We are in the middle of the worst part of the public health crisis with hospitals stretched beyond their capacity as people continue to gather and infect friends and family. Right now, one county resident dies of COVID-19 every 10 minutes. Be part of curbing this trend by not gathering and staying home.''According to the city, code enforcement officers will be out in force throughout the weekend to respond to non-permitted business operations, gatherings and face mask violations.