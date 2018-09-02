CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Santa Monica yoga class hits the sand and the waves

EMBED </>More Videos

Yoga on the beach in Santa Monica provides stunning views and waves to keep you cool.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Another seemingly perfect day in Santa Monica where you'll find surfers, strollers, and even a few taking a siesta.

But even more fun: those striking a pose.

Yoga instructor Vaidehi Gomez is actually a Jersey girl who came to California to live her dream. She took over a 15-year-old business, then called "Beach Yoga by Brad." It's now known as Beach Yoga SoCal.

"We start off with a little bit of restorative stretch-it-out, get everything warmed up and then we move into a nice Vinyasa flow," said Gomez.

Leonard Atlas of West Los Angeles is among those who enjoy the class setting.

"Never thought to do it outdoors. Never thought to do it at the beach. Physical, the emotional, the spiritual. Just phenomenal," said Atlas.

The hour-long workout offers a bonus to cool you down.

Many who come to take yoga love to take the poses on the beach but having a workout in the water creates quite a splash.

"When you start to get moving, you're working up a sweat, you want to cool off. We take a little dip in the water, get your hands and feet wet," said Gomez.

"It tests your balance, it tests your flexibility and tests your ability to deal with change because you didn't see the wave," said Atlas.

"To be honest, since I've done this I just can't go back into a studio again," said Zeina Kabbani of Santa Monica.

Yoga is done seven days a week, on the beach south of the Santa Monica pier at 10:30 am and again at sunset, which this crew says is stunning.

It's a class Atlas has been taking five years now, due to all the extras.

"It's hard to do it indoors because you want waves, you want dolphins, you want whales! People love the photographs," said Atlas.

Fifteen dollars a class and picture perfect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachCircle of HealthfitnessexercisebeachesyogacommunitySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Genetic testing helping 'previvors' learn of higher cancer risk
California Pizza Kitchen offers cauliflower crust pizza on the kids menu
App helps provide home doctor visits for allergies
Is social media making you overeat?
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Toxic pesticides found at most illegal California pot farms
Woman saves man's life on their first date
Genetic testing helping 'previvors' learn of higher cancer risk
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
CHP cracks down on LA, IE street racing events
Labor Day weekend already deadly on California roads
Oreo rolls out wasabi and hot chicken wing flavors
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Man arrested after sex assaults in Lakewood and Bellflower
Couple expecting 1st child among 4 killed in Moreno Valley crash
1 killed, 1 hurt in South LA crash involving scooter, automobile
Show More
Stranded IE hiker meets dispatcher who helped save his life
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
2 suspects in Adelanto arrested for alleged child abuse
More News