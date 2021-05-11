Health & Fitness

Scores of dead bodies found floating in India's Ganges River

EMBED <>More Videos

India daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000

NEW DELHI -- Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections. Authorities said Tuesday they haven't yet determined the cause of death.

Health officials working through the night Monday retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said.

Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday but said they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies.

MORE | The coronavirus is ravaging India. Here's how you can help
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.



More corpses were found floating in the river on Tuesday, washing up in Ghazipur district in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state. Police and villagers were at the site, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Monday's incident.

"We are trying to find out where did these dead bodies come from? How did they get here?" said Mangla Prasad Singh, a local official.

Surinder, a resident of Ghazipur who uses one name, said villagers didn't have enough wood to cremate their dead on land.

"Due to the shortage of wood, the dead are being buried in the water," he said. "Bodies from around 12-13 villages have been buried in the water."

MORE | OC restaurants donating 100% of sales this week to COVID relief efforts in India
EMBED More News Videos

These two Orange County restaurants are donating 100% of this week's sales toward COVID-19 relief efforts in India, where officials say the virus has killed 3,700 people in the last 24 hours.


Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing rising COVID-19 cases as infections in India grow faster than anywhere else in the world.

On Tuesday, the country confirmed nearly 390,000 new cases, including 3,876 more deaths. Overall, India has had the second highest number of confirmed cases after the U.S. with nearly 23 million and over 240,000 deaths. All of the figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say.



The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusindiau.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire breaks out near Cajon Pass
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Ga. spa shootings
Hollywood Bowl releases 2021 season lineup
Newsom announces $12B plan to house CA's homeless
Disneyland announces reopening date for Blue Bayou Restaurant
Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after fiery chase across LA, OC
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Show More
Average LA County gas price rises for 18th day in a row
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
More TOP STORIES News