Seal Beach reopens early after closure for 4th of July weekend

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For those looking to beat the heat a bit in Orange County, Seal Beach reopened on Sunday.
County CEO Frank Kim said the decision to close county beaches this weekend was made to align with most major cities along the coast, and out of concern that with indoor dine-in restaurants and bars closed the county's beaches would be more overrun than usual during the holiday weekend.
San Clemente is under a soft closure with only parking lots closed through Sunday, but Mayor Pro Tem Laura Ferguson said she does not wish to close the beaches.
Meanwhile, beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain closed but are set to reopen Monday.
Orange County reported on Saturday 413 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, bringing the county's totals to 16,191 cases and 363 deaths.
City News Service contributed to this report.
