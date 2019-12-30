Health & Fitness

Seattle schools warn students they wouldn't be allowed back to class unless they are vaccinated

By ABC7.com staff
SEATTLE, Wash. (KABC) -- Seattle school officials warned students they wouldn't be allowed back to class after winter break unless they have all their vaccinations.

Earlier this year, Washington state voted to get rid of the personal exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine after a measles outbreak sickened 87 people.

Approximately 2,000 students don't have the required shots.
The district is hosting free immunization clinics to get everyone up to date.
