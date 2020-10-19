halloween

Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

By ABC7.com Staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.

Here's how it works: Simply visit CHLA.org/halloween to choose your Halloween card and write your message.

Staffers from CHLA's Child Life team will print out your card and hand deliver it along with fun goody bags to a sick child spending the holiday at the hospital.

For every Halloween card sent before October 31, Los Angeles law firm Greenberg Glusker LLP has pledged to give $1 to CHLA's Children's Fund, up to $25,000.


Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is not be able to hold its annual Pumpkin Party and costume dress-up for patients and families.

Instead, the hospital will bring the party to the kids via a virtual program of Autumn-themed activities including music, dancing, pumpkin decorating, and arts and crafts.
