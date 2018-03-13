CIRCLE OF HEALTH

New shingles vaccine may be more effective an older version, experts say

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Institute of Health estimates there are a million new cases of shingles in the United States every year, and a new vaccine is causing some excitement and confusion. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The National Institute of Health estimates there are a million new cases of shingles in the United States every year.

Shingles are chicken pox reactivated, and it can be painful, leave scars, and cause permanent damage.

A new vaccine on the market since mid-December is causing a lot of excitement and some confusion among doctors and patients.

Kathryn Wolf, 57, had a bad case of chicken pox as a child and has seen friends with bad cases of shingles as an adult.

She got the old vaccine, but is getting the new one, too.

"I still wanted the vaccine because if there's any way that I can help prevent getting shingles, I'm going to do it," Kathryn said.

University of Utah infectious disease chief doctor, Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, thinks it's a good idea.

Shingles can cause blisters, pain, scarring and a condition called post herpetic neuralgia.

"What that means simply is pain, and this pain can last for months, and even indefinitely in people who have had a case of shingles. So they can have throbbing, splitting headaches that never go away," Swaminathan said.

In November, the CDC Advisory Committee recommended a new vaccine for people over the age of 50, even if they had the old vaccine.

At $280, doctors said the new Shingrix vaccine is expensive but worth it because it tests better.

"The efficacy is over 90 percent, in fact, over 95 percent in some cases for almost all age groups, even those over the age of 80, where it's been tested," Swaminathan said.

It is made from a protein of the virus, not a live virus, like the old vaccine. Kathryn likes that, even though she has to get a second booster shot in a month or so.

Swaminathan said most people get redness or pain from the injection, and sometimes fever or fatigue for a day or so.

The vaccine isn't recommended for people with weakened immune systems yet, but Glaxo Smith Kline is now running trials that may make it possible for this high-risk population in the near future. That wasn't possible with a live virus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthvaccinesdoctors
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News