Students, staff at Simi Valley school on alert after coach tests positive for COVID-19

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and families are on alert in Simi Valley after a high school coach tested positive for COVID-19.The school district confirms a Royal High School girls basketball coach involved in the summer conditioning program has the illness.It has notified all students and staff members who may have come into contact with this person.The same goes for a girls volleyball coach at Simi Valley High who was exposed and is awaiting test results.Voluntary conditioning is now on hold for both teams.