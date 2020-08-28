Health & Fitness

Snoop Dogg talks coronavirus, racial health disparities with LA County health director and Inglewood mayor

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Inglewood Mayor James Butts for in-depth discussion on the coronavirus and its impact on people of color.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Snoop Dogg teamed up with Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Inglewood Mayor James Butts for in-depth discussion on the coronavirus and its impact on people of color.

The three offered insight on a path forward during a conversation that premiered on the city of Inglewood's Facebook page Thursday.

Ferrer says Black and Brown residents in L.A. County are dying at two times the rate of white residents due to more underlying health issues. She said it's not because of behaviors, but living conditions. She said racism and discrimination still determine whether or not a person has access to resources needed to be healthy.

Coronavirus: Snoop Dogg helps Gov. Newsom with sharing 'stay home' message amid COVID-19 crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom got some help from Snoop Dogg in sharing the word to "stay home" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Ferrer said we need to fight to ensure everyone has access to affordable healthy food and safe neighborhoods.

Snoop Dogg shared his own family's history of chronic illnesses, such as his mother's struggles with diabetes.

When it comes to wearing masks, Snoop Dogg said he is trying to lead by example.

"I came in here today with my mask on to lead by example to show I'm following protocol because I really want to find a way to better this," he said.

The three encourage people to learn more through the county's website.

WATCH | 7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
EMBED More News Videos

Since the World Health Organization first tweeted about an outbreak in China on January 4, here are seven things we have learned about COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinglewoodlos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters plaster LAPD chief's home with anti-police flyers
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
OC seeks to reopen schools Sept. 7 if it can stay off watch list, official says
COVID-19 death rate among CA Latinos sharply increasing, UCLA study finds
LA County Metro proposal would eliminate fares on buses, trains
Show More
Suspect in custody, one outstanding after chase in the San Fernando Valley
New 1 carb, low calorie tortilla created at San Fernando factory
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
SoCal doctors deliver baby while mother in coma
More TOP STORIES News