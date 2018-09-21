HEALTH & FITNESS

SoCal air quality still better than decades ago, but remains unhealthy

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern California recently had 87 consecutive days with unhealthy air quality, the longest stretch in more than 20 years.

By
GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) --
Southern California recently had 87 consecutive days with unhealthy air quality, the longest stretch in more than 20 years.

It's surprising to some air quality experts, especially after so many years of progress in improving air quality.

"It's concerning for us because we do show by all our analysis emission levels going down," Dr. Philip Fine with the South Coast Air Quality Management District said. "In general, that should reduce pollutant levels, as well. Although, when you see a blip like this, you want to know why."

Fine said one possibility for the decrease in air quality is the changing weather we've seen over the past three years.

"As everyone has noticed the past three summers have been pretty hot," Fine said. "No storms coming through, so that's really what's been leading to some of our poor air quality over the past few years."

Other experts say this trend should serve as a warning that improvements still need to be made.

"Really, the emissions of our cars are really clean," Dr. Kelley Barsanti at UC Riverside said. "But if you look at the fleet that's on the road, that fleet is not modern cars."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpollutionair qualityenvironment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New SoCal charter school thinks outside the box to ready students for college
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
People in polluted areas have greater risk of dementia
Tips to encourage your children to eat more fruit
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
Postal carrier helps save elderly woman in house fire
OC man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
Extra security at Van Nuys school day after shooting near campus
Man sentenced in 2016 murder of pregnant girlfriend in Hollywood
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
2 homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
Show More
9-year-old Newbury Park student reports attempted kidnapping
Man gets life in prison over 2015 stabbing death of UCLA student
Harassment complaint against LA councilman prompts investigation
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale
More News