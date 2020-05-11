Coronavirus

SoCal college student starts nonprofit to help shelters in need

ShelterShare, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles County, bridges the gap between shelters in need and those struggling financially.
By
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- With so many people struggling financially and turning to shelters, one nonprofit started by a college student in Southern California is helping bridge the gap.

Anthony Valencia, 24, started a nonprofit called ShelterShare that delivers necessities to the homeless, as well as to family and domestic violence shelters across Los Angeles County.

Valencia's website allows donors to choose where they want their money to go and how it is spent.

"That's what makes ShelterShare different. You can donate specifically to what you like whether it's two toothbrushes, two tubes of toothpaste or shampoo and conditioner," Valencia said. "It really gives you that option to choose what you want to donate."

The nonprofit is working with a dozen shelters in L.A. County, everything from family shelters to homeless to domestic violence.

The website lists the specific needs of each location, and donors choose the shelter and items.

Valencia said it allows people to help others in need with a click of a button from the safety and from the comfort of their home.

He created ShelterShare earlier this year and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so did the need for help. Diapers, baby bottles and food are now some of the top needs.

When an order comes in, Valencia and volunteers deliver it to the chosen shelter.

Last week, ShelterShare donated more than $2,000 worth of items. Valencia's dream is to make ShelterShare a nationwide source of assistance.

"The organization's goal is to serve every shelter across the United States, bridge the gap between caring members of the community and local shelters in need," he said.

ShelterShare is now also working with several shelters in San Francisco.

If you'd like to donate, head to shelter-share.org.
