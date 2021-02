EMBED >More News Videos After the discovery of the first six cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the Bay Area, researchers predict it will quickly become more prevalent.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa are now spreading across the U.S.. So what do vaccine makers need to do to "outsmart" the coronavirus?Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Leo Li, an infectious disease specialist with Beverly Hospital.In the video above, Dr. Li discusses the COVID variants, how people can protect themselves, and how long vaccine immunity lasts.