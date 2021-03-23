SoCal father of 4 who battled COVID for 3 months finally leaves Long Beach hospital, goes home to family

Brown was diagnosed with coronavirus last December and became hospitalized.
He was on a ventilator for 56 days, had numerous complications and infections, and he thought he was going to die three times. But he survived.
"It's such a miracle to get out here. I'm so grateful," he said, smiling.
Brown was eager to go home and to continue rehabilitation to get the strength to stand once again.
RELATED | SoCal father of 4 survives COVID, which led to double pneumonia
"Being able to hug my wife standing up, see our puppies, see my family, that's what matters. I'm alive," he said.
He's so thankful to his health care providers, who supported him for three months when no visitors were allowed in.
"He fought and his family's support and the support of our team here at the hospital I think really is what helped him push through," said Jackie Starks, a speech and language pathologist
Brown's wife Cindy says technology played a crucial role in Craig's mental and physical health and she's created the Lifeline Shine Foundation for Long Beach Memorial Center, that will fund iPads and tablets. You can donate online.
"I can't imagine not being able to see him for over three months and the iPad is what I truly believe kept Craig fighting. You know to hear the prayers, the songs, the words of affirmation," Cindy said.
MORE | SoCal nurse who beat COVID gives breathing exercise tips