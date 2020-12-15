SoCal gym giving customers much needed mental relief amid pandemic

Circle of Health

They are still spinning at Alive Fitness. They decided to move outdoor to provide their customers a chance to workout.

While it looks like the legs are doing all the work, exercise is also great for your mind especially during this long pandemic.

"Wear a mask, go for a walk, it improves blood pressure, helps with depression and anxiety, and it will improve your sleep" says Dr. Mitali Wadekar, Dignity Health

"You light up when you're done, you're sweaty and gross, but you light up" says Lisa Schaefer of Sherman Oaks.

In this difficult time with so much bad news, feeling good physically and mentally matters more than ever, and sweating it out may be the easiest way to get there.

Many exercise studios have taken group exercise and personal training outside, but Crunch upped the fitness game by taking the entire gym outside.

