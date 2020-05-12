SoCal man battling COVID-19 watches birth of child via Zoom

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Roxanne McCabe was in labor in the maternity ward, her husband was in the same hospital fighting for his life, but hospital staff made sure he didn't miss one of the most important moments in his life.While Milo McCabe was battling coronavirus, his daughter Emberly Anne McCabe was born one floor above."We just did a Zoom call for the whole labor," Roxanne said.Milo McCabe, 29, was admitted to the hospital just over a week earlier. He thought he had the flu, but his condition got worse."It was really scary when they mentioned that his case is critical," Roxanne McCabe said.At one point, there was a chance doctors would have to intubate him, but he was given the investigational anti-viral drug remdesivir and started showing improvement.Three days after Emberly was born, Milo was cleared to return home, but he was far from his normal self and still had trouble breathing.The first-time parents admit they initially didn't take COVID-19 seriously. After their experience, they urge others to be careful.