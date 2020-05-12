Health & Fitness

SoCal man battling COVID-19 watches birth of child via Zoom

As Roxanne McCabe was in labor in the maternity ward, her husband was in the same hospital battling coronavirus.
By

As Roxanne McCabe was in labor in the maternity ward, her husband was in the same hospital fighting for his life.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Roxanne McCabe was in labor in the maternity ward, her husband was in the same hospital fighting for his life, but hospital staff made sure he didn't miss one of the most important moments in his life.

While Milo McCabe was battling coronavirus, his daughter Emberly Anne McCabe was born one floor above.

"We just did a Zoom call for the whole labor," Roxanne said.

Milo McCabe, 29, was admitted to the hospital just over a week earlier. He thought he had the flu, but his condition got worse.

"It was really scary when they mentioned that his case is critical," Roxanne McCabe said.

At one point, there was a chance doctors would have to intubate him, but he was given the investigational anti-viral drug remdesivir and started showing improvement.

Three days after Emberly was born, Milo was cleared to return home, but he was far from his normal self and still had trouble breathing.

The first-time parents admit they initially didn't take COVID-19 seriously. After their experience, they urge others to be careful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Corey La Barrie death: Tattoo artist Daniel Silva arrested in fatal Valley Village crash
Cluster of 5 COVID-19 cases traced to Pasadena birthday party
Video shows police confrontation with supporters of defiant Fresno restaurant
As businesses reopen, some look to thermal camera that can read body temperatures
Sheriff Villanueva: LA County inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
YouTube star dies in car crash in Valley Village
Show More
Gov. Newsom: Western states requesting $1 trillion in federal aid
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Brawl at Van Nuys Target caught on video
New Yorkers come together for 'Rise Up New York!' virtual telethon
Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown
More TOP STORIES News